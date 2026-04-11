Cocoa Beach High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a high school teacher suspected of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Investigators report that Kirsten Rose, a 37-year-old math teacher at Cocoa Beach Jr/Sr High School, was arrested after an investigation by the agency’s Special Victims Unit. She is charged with lewd and indecent conduct by an authority figure and five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The case started in March when a male student’s parents became worried about their son’s actions. He came home late from work, leading them to check his location, and they found he was at an unfamiliar house.

Initially, the student said he was visiting a girlfriend but refused to give her name. After more questions, he revealed he was in a relationship with his teacher.

Investigators state that the relationship started with communication on Instagram outside of school in November 2025. Authorities claim the interactions persisted for several months before turning sexual in February and March 2026.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation, Rose was taken into custody and booked into Brevard County Jail, where she remains held without bond.

Officials state that the investigation is still in progress. They invite anyone with more information to reach out to the Special Victims Unit of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

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