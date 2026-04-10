SeaWorld Orlando’s newest attraction to get major redesign

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 got a behind-the-scenes look at a reimagined attraction at SeaWorld Orlando.

We got a first look on Thursday for a redesign plan of “Expedition Odyssey.”

The ride takes guests on a simulated journey through the Arctic.

It also features an up-close exhibit area with animals, including walruses and seals.

The ride just opened last year, but is already getting an upgrade.

Expedition Odyssey will remain open while construction gets underway.

The “evolved” version of Expedition Odyssey will debut in late spring.

See more in the video above.

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