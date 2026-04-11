Channel 9’s Sam Martello takes flight with Blue Angels ahead of Cocoa Beach Airshow

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Spectators across Central Florida are preparing for the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, set to soar over the Space Coast for the Air Dot Show Cocoa Beach this weekend.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, Sam Martello, weekend morning anchor and reporter for Channel 9, experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—taking to the skies with the elite flight demonstration team.

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Channel 9's Sam Martello Flies With The Blue Angels (Extended Cut) (WFTV)

Martello joined Howard Dorough, who was selected as the event’s “Key Influencer” flyer, for the high-speed demonstration flight. The two climbed aboard a Blue Angels jet and launched into a thrilling aerial showcase above the Space Coast.

Once airborne, the flight quickly intensified. The jet executed a series of sharp turns, steep climbs, and gravity-defying maneuvers, giving a firsthand look at the precision required of the Navy’s top aviators.

At one point during the flight, the aircraft pulled more than 7 Gs—meaning those onboard experienced forces 7 times their normal body weight.

Martello later described the experience as both exhilarating and unforgettable

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