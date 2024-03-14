SpaceX set for 3rd launch of Starship, world’s most powerful rocket

BOCA CHICA, Texas — SpaceX is preparing for the third launch of its Starship spacecraft and the world’s most powerful rocket.

8:08 a.m. update:

The launch is now set for 9:10 a.m.

SpaceX’s live webcast should begin around 8:40 a.m.

Original report:

The third Starship test flight is happening at SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility in Texas.

SpaceX says Starship is a key spacecraft for future missions to the Moon and Mars and will eventually be launched from Florida’s Space Coast.

Targeting Thursday, March 14 for Starship’s third flight test. A 110-minute launch window opens at 7:00 a.m. CT → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/hFq1L4w9et — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 13, 2024

The first two launches of Starship ended in controlled rocket detonations as SpaceX works to learn how it handles in flight.

SpaceX said the rocket’s second test launch “achieved a number of major milestones and provided invaluable data to continue rapidly developing Starship.”

The third test launch aims to send Starship into a new trajectory and eventually splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

“Recursive improvement is essential as we work to build a fully reusable transportation system capable of carrying both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, help humanity return to the Moon, and ultimately travel to Mars and beyond,” SpaceX officials said in a news release.

The 110-minute launch window will open at 8 a.m. but could change due to the test of the rocket being “developmental” and “dynamic.”

