WATCH LIVE: NASA, SpaceX Crew-7 successfully splashes down off Florida’s coast

PENSACOLA, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX crews successfully returned three astronauts and a cosmonaut to Earth Tuesday morning.

Crew-7 reentered Earth’s atmosphere over the U.S. and splashed down around 5:47 a.m. near Pensacola.

The Crew-7 astronauts undocked from the International Space Station around 11:05 a.m. on Monday.

Crew-7 includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

They launched to the space station from the Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 26.

The team has spent the last 6 months at the station in low-Earth orbit.

