Space Coast meetings on potential starship-super heavy operations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Air Force just held the first in a series of meetings about potential SpaceX Starship operations at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The meeting at Cocoa’s Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library gave the public an opportunity to see the alternatives and make public comments ahead of an environmental impact statement or EIS.

Read: Orange County schools, teachers union agree to health insurance increase

The proposed alternatives at the Cape include reusing, modifying, or demolishing the existing structure at Space Launch complex 37, constructing new facilities at Space Launch complex 50, or taking no action at all.

Studies and evaluations to prepare for a draft environmental impact statement will happen this spring.

Read: Credit card late fees capped at $8 per month in new US rule

There will be more public comment once that draft is completed.

A preferred alternative won’t be announced until September of next year, and a selection is expected to happen the following month.

Read: DNA could help identify human remains that hunter discovered in woods near DeLand in 2006

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group