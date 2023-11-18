WATCH: SpaceX launches 2nd Starship mega rocket

SpaceX launched its Starship spacecraft and mega rocket on Saturday.

The launch happened after 8 a.m. from SpaceX’s launch complex in Texas.





Starship was originally scheduled to liftoff Friday, but SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said teams needed more time to replace a part.

After testing in Texas, the mega rocket and Starship will eventually launch from Florida’s Space Coast, SpaceX said.

SpaceX said Starship will also be used to shuttle people from lunar orbit to the moon.

