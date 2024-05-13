Senior prank at DeLand High School went too far, district officials say

DeLAND, Fla. — As the end of another school nears in Central Florida, senior pranks on campus are not uncommon.

But district officials didn’t find some of the actions at DeLand High School early Monday very funny.

Volusia County Schools told Channel 9 that walls on campus were spray painted.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a Deland police officer came across the damage after spotting multiple students on campus.

Police then handed the matter over to the school district.

VCS said students who were found in violation of the student code of conduct are being disciplined accordingly.

The district also said there was no permanent damage to campus property and all the spray paint has since been cleaned up.

There were no disruptions to Monday’s class schedules at DeLand High School, officials said.

