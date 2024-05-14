Dive team recovers body after man goes missing on Central Florida lake

CLERMONT, Fla. — Law enforcement officials have ended a search after recovering the body of a swimmer that went missing in Clermont, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
The 64-year-old man went missing on Monday after he went into the water from a boat on Lake Minneola.
The Clermont Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s assisted the FWC in attempting to the located the missing swimmer.
According to the FWC, the LCSO Dive Team recovered the man’s body around 6:45 p.m.
This is currently an active investigation.
