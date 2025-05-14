Authorities were frequently called to Brevard County convenience store where toddler was shot

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are still on the search for three suspects involved in a shooting that involved a toddler.

The Cocoa Meat and Produce store was the scene of the shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 9 has received records from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office that show dozens of times deputies showed up at the convenience store.

According to BCSO, deputies have responded 72 times to the store since the end of last June.

The calls would range from shootings, trespassing, battery and theft.

Neighbors in the nearby area told Channel 9 they believe it’s a constant spot for trouble.

Anyone with information on the three suspects on the loose is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriffs office.

