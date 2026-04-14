Port Orange police crack down on illegal off-road driving

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department is taking enforcement action against drivers deliberately damaging public and private property by driving vehicles off roadways.

These actions have led to significant damage to grass, landscaping and infrastructure, resulting in costly repairs and criminal charges.

Officials said the department is implementing full enforcement actions against those responsible, including arrests, financial restitution for damages and vehicle seizures.

This ongoing issue has caused deep ruts and destruction that require costly repairs.

Over the past several months, multiple arrests and criminal charges have been made in connection with these incidents, police said.

The cost to repair the damage in several cases has reached tens of thousands of dollars.

These expenses are initially borne by the City of Port Orange and property owners, who are actively seeking criminal restitution through legal proceedings against those responsible.

In a recent incident, law enforcement action led to the seizure of a vehicle used to cause extensive property damage.

Officers said that the vehicle is now subject to possible civil forfeiture.

Minors have been involved and charged in several cases, often driving their parents’ vehicles.

The department is urging parents to remind their children of the serious consequences of participating in such behavior, reassuring the public that minors are still being charged and held responsible for their actions.

Residents are asked to report any instances where vehicles are intentionally damaging grassed areas, rights-of-way or private property immediately.

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