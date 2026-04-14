Same-day grocery delivery expands to more Florida cities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Amazon and Winn-Dixie have expanded their grocery delivery partnership across much of Florida, making same-day delivery available in more major metro areas and surrounding communities.

The service now covers much of the state, including Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee and Pensacola.

The expansion follows an earlier rollout in Jacksonville and Orlando that began in late 2025.

Customers in participating areas can order groceries through Amazon, including produce, meat, seafood and household staples sold through Winn-Dixie stores.

The move reflects continued growth in grocery delivery options across Florida as more regional chains expand online ordering and delivery access beyond traditional in-store shopping.

Winn-Dixie says more than 15,000 items are now available through the service, depending on location. Delivery availability can vary by ZIP code.

For shoppers already using grocery delivery, the change means one more established Florida grocery option is now available in many parts of the state.

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