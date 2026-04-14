16-year-old charged as adult in Parramore shooting that injured four juveniles

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult in relation to a shooting earlier this year in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, which injured four juveniles, according to court records.

Cody Doggett is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm related to the shooting outside Sister Soul Food on February 15. He appeared in court on Saturday, and a judge ruled that he must be held without bond.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at the restaurant on South Parramore Avenue and found four juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators indicate that the shooting originated from a gang-related conflict, with several people exchanging gunfire before escaping. Authorities noted that bullets hit sections of the restaurant, such as a television and windows, and grazed a woman inside.

Orlando police report that Doggett supposedly came back to the scene roughly a minute after the first gunfire and-fired on a crowd that was gathered to assist the injured. One shot hit a victim in the head, leading to serious injuries.

Doggett is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday as the case moves forward.

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