DeLand to give away 1,000 trees at annual community event

DELAND, Fla. — The City of DeLand is set to host its annual Tree Giveaway on Saturday, April 18, offering 1,000 trees to local residents.

The event will start at 8 a.m. at the Public Services Complex on South Garfield Avenue and will continue until all trees have been given away.

In collaboration with the DeLand Breakfast Rotary Club, the giveaway is available to residents in the DeLand Utility Service area. Each household may receive up to three trees, with a limit of six trees per vehicle.

Tree species offered include Bald Cypress, Southern Magnolia, Sycamore, Live Oak, and Persimmon.

City officials state that the annual event helps expand the urban canopy and encourages a more sustainable community.

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