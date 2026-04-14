Cancer Survivor to meet life-saving donor at runDisney event

LAKE BUENA VISTA , Fla. — A cancer survivor is set to meet the stem cell donor who saved her life during the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort.

Abby Hudak of California, who underwent a life-saving transplant in 2023, is expected to meet her donor, Lewis Haggerty of Scotland, at the race expo before the two run together in the 5K on Friday.

The transplant was facilitated by NMDP, a nonprofit that supports patients needing blood stem cell transplants. Hudak now works with the organization, helping guide donors through the process.

According to organizers, NMDP aims to raise $26,000 over the weekend. The organization receives around 15 grant requests daily from patients seeking assistance with transplant-related expenses, including housing, transportation, and medications.

Financial obstacles remain the leading barrier for those pursuing these life-saving procedures, which can treat or cure more than 75 blood cancers and disorders.

The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, held April 16–20, features themed races inspired by Disney characters, including a 5K, 10K, and 10-miler. Participants completing all three races—a total of 19.3 miles—will earn a fourth challenge medal.

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