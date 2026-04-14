Seminole County man identified after fatal two-alarm house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have identified the victim of a fatal house fire in Seminole County as Perry Alan Phillips, 68.

A fire erupted around 4 p.m. on Monday at a house on Tanner Lane, triggering a two-alarm response. Fire officials stated that firefighters arrived within four minutes of receiving the emergency call.

A total of 56 firefighters arrived at the scene, where the fire had already engulfed much of the home. Officials mentioned that responders suspect the fire may have originated from the back of the house, but the precise cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters faced significant challenges reaching the victim due to the large number of items inside the home, which hindered rescue efforts.

Investigators, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, are continuing to examine the scene to determine what caused the fire.

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