Patient caught on camera damaging employee’s car at Aspire Health

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Demetrius Bernard Kerry, a patient at Aspire Health, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on charges of criminal mischief after allegedly damaging a 2025 blue Hyundai SUV owned by an employee.

According to the report, Kerry caused about $5,000 worth of damage to the vehicle. He is accused of picking up an unknown object and damaging the vehicle on February 3 on Mercy Drive in Orlando.

Security for Aspire advised officers that Kerry was not wanted on the property due to “multiple incidents of vandalizing vehicles.”

The report indicates that Kerry was released later that day because of a “miscommunication between officers on scene.” Later that shift, around 1:10 a.m. on April 14, officers saw Kerry and took him into custody without any issues.

Law enforcement identified Kerry as the suspect through surveillance video and witness statements. The video showed Kerry walking toward the staff parking lot, picking up an unknown object, then extending his right arm from the victim’s vehicle to the front driver’s side as he passed.

He quickly walked away, entered Aspire, and signed in with his full name. He was also seen making a call from a payphone.

He was taken into custody today and transported to the Orange County Jail.

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