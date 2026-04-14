Volusia Libraries launches decodable reading kits for young readers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Public Library is introducing new decodable reading kits designed to help young children develop essential reading skills.

The kits will launch the week of April 20 during Ready to Learn Pre-K Storytime sessions at regional library branches in Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Deltona, DeLand, Port Orange, and New Smyrna Beach.

According to library officials, decodable books utilize a phonics-based method, enabling children to sound out words with previously learned skills. This approach fosters confidence and independence.

This initiative supports the Florida Department of Education’s “Just Read, Florida!” program, which emphasizes evidence-based reading instruction.

The kits are part of the library system’s comprehensive early literacy initiatives, which include programs that promote daily reading and family involvement. Decodable reading kits will be available for free checkout with a library card and are supported by the Friends of the Library.

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