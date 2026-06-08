Fatal crash in Orange County under investigation, according to troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that occurred Sunday evening.

According to a press release, a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling westbound on Kelly Park Road east of Lake Road.

According to FHP, the driver may have suffered a medical episode and veered off the roadway and struck a fire hydrant.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group