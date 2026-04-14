Leesburg police capture suspect in deadly hit-and-run

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police Department reports that 29-year-old Evan Garcia from Ocklawaha has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on April 10th that resulted in the death of 40-year-old Ashleah Hayes.

Garcia has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death and was taken into custody with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 10 at 12:09 a.m., Leesburg Police were dispatched for a well-being check near U.S. Highway 27, south of Singletary Park. They found a deceased female in the roadway near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and English Road.

Leesburg Police announced on social media that they found the vehicle involved in the crash over the weekend, and it is now in police custody.

Police locate car involved in deadly hit-and-run of pedestrian in Leesburg Leesburg Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash. Investigation ongoing, charges pending. Reward offered for information.

Law enforcement officials express the hope that the arrest will offer some closure for the family and friends of Ms. Hayes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group