Police locate car involved in deadly hit-and-run of pedestrian in Leesburg

Update

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police confirm in a social media post that the vehicle involved in the crash has been located and is now in police custody.

Police say that the investigation remains active, and charges will be recommended to the State Attorney’s Office upon its conclusion.

Anyone with info should contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) for a reward of up to $5,000 or call the Leesburg Police Traffic Unit at 352-728-9860, ext. 3838.

Original Story

On April 10 at 12:09 a.m., Leesburg Police were dispatched for a well-being check near U.S. Highway 27, south of Singletary Park. They found a deceased female in the roadway near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and English Road.

Law enforcement provided details about an unidentified gray Hyundai sedan traveling north on U.S. Highway 27. The vehicle struck and fled after hitting 40-year-old pedestrian Ashleah C Hayes.

Hayes was pronounced deceased at the crash scene, according to the report. Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 were closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have front-end damage. An exemplar photo of a similar vehicle is attached.

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