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Critical but stable: Man rescued from community pool in Orange County

Man found unresponsive in Orange County pool, rescued by deputies and in critical but stable condition. Updates to follow.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
4-year-old drowns in community pool in Osceola County, deputies say
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff Department says that A man in his 30s was found unresponsive in a community pool in Orange County on Monday, April 13.

Law enforcement and fire crews responded around 8:37 p.m. to a near-drowning incident on the 10600 block of Domilo Place.

According to the report, he was rescued by deputies and transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates regarding this emerging story as additional details become available.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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