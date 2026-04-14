Critical but stable: Man rescued from community pool in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff Department says that A man in his 30s was found unresponsive in a community pool in Orange County on Monday, April 13.

Law enforcement and fire crews responded around 8:37 p.m. to a near-drowning incident on the 10600 block of Domilo Place.

According to the report, he was rescued by deputies and transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates regarding this emerging story as additional details become available.

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