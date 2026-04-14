Jury recommends death penalty for man convicted in 2002 killing of College Park woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — A jury in Orange County has unanimously recommended the death penalty for Demorris Hunter, 59, following his conviction for the 2002 murder of a College Park woman.

Hunter was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Teresa Green after jurors deliberated for about seven hours. The case entered the penalty phase, where jurors ultimately determined that he should be sentenced to death.

Green’s body was discovered in May 2002 in the trunk of an abandoned car in a parking lot in Sanford. At the time, investigators said they identified Hunter as a suspect after examining evidence from her apartment and speaking with neighbors in College Park.

Authorities said Hunter left Central Florida shortly after the killing, and the case remained unresolved for years before leading to his eventual arrest and conviction.

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