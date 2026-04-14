Deputies, officers swarm stretch of Old Winter Garden Road overnight in Orange County

6:50 a.m. update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to an armed burglary incident at a business in the 5500 block of Old Winter Garden Road.

OCSO said as deputies approached, they heard shots fired toward the rear of the business and along the nearby wood line.

Deputies alerted area agencies and a significant law enforcement response to the area followed.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Channel 9, “Law enforcement methodically cleared the large property and wooded area, but were ultimately unable to locate any suspects.”

OCSO ultimately determined that there was no indication anyone had been shot and said that no shots were fired by deputies or other agencies who arrived as backup.

OCSO said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Original story:

Throngs of sheriff’s deputies descended upon the Orlovista area west of Orlando early Tuesday.

Old Winter Garden Rd. crime scene in Orlando Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Kirkman Road early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a heavy presence of Orange County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars — along with numerous Orlando Police Department cruisers — could be seen along a stretch of Old Winter Garden Road.

Old Winter Garden Rd. crime scene in Orlando Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Kirkman Road early Tuesday morning.

Most of the activity was unfolding just east of Kirkman Road.

Around that time, OPD’s official website indicated a call that an officer needed help.

Old Winter Garden Rd. crime scene in Orlando Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Kirkman Road early Tuesday morning.

But the department told Channel 9 that officers were only responding to assist sheriff’s deputies.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for information about the large scene.

Old Winter Garden Rd. crime scene in Orlando Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Kirkman Road early Tuesday morning.

This stretch of Old Winter Garden Road is primarily industrial.

Deputies could be seen investigating inside of of a small machine shop business.

Old Winter Garden Rd. crime scene in Orlando Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Kirkman Road early Tuesday morning.

An employee arrived and told Channel 9 it appeared there had been a break-in, but wasn’t sure if anything had been taken from the business.

Old Winter Garden Rd. crime scene in Orlando Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Kirkman Road early Tuesday morning.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews were also at the scene and appeared to load a patient into an ambulance.

All deputies and officers cleared the area by 5:30 a.m.

Old Winter Garden Rd. crime scene in Orlando Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to Old Winter Garden Road near Kirkman Road early Tuesday morning.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

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