Sanford Police host their 10th annual Hispanic Outreach Festival

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police are inviting the community to their 10th annual Hispanic Outreach Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 14, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Clifford McKibbin Park, located at 1201 W 25th Street, Sanford

The Hispanic Outreach Festival, originally known as “The Latin Festival,” started in 2014 on the lake by the Sanford Police Department.

The festival is a showcase of the Sanford Police Department’s dedicated service to the local community.

While the event shows the seriousness of the connection between the locals and police, there will also be plenty of fun, food, and entertainment at the festival.

Here is a map of Clifford McKibbin Park:

