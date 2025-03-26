Homicide suspect captured after multicounty chase into Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A police chase spanning two counties ended near Winter Park Wednesday evening.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they were chasing a homicide suspect out of Osceola County. That chase continued into Orange County, where it went up John Young Parkway and ended around Clay Street.

The suspect was taken into custody then taken away in an ambulance.

When the chase ended, a police source said the suspect was wanted on attempted murder. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office later clarified it is a homicide case.

The source said the chase started when suspect was being picked up by U.S. marshals. He is wanted in connection to a domestic shooting in Kissimmee on March 17.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group