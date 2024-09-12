‘Come on down’: Orange County man wins $1M from THE PRICE IS RIGHT scratch-off

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County is a millionaire after winning a $1 million prize from the THE PRICE IS RIGHT scratch-off game form the Florida Lottery.

Jason Henderson, of Chuluota claimed $1 million top prize after purchasing his ticket from MJM Food Store, located at 670 South County Road 419 in Chuluota.

The 54-year-old chose to receive is winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $5 game features eight top prizes of $1 million, with more than $79 million in total cash prizes, and more than 5.5 million winning tickets.

Scratch-off games made up 74% of ticket sales in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $19.24 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and is responsible for contributing more than $46 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $95.7 billion in prizes and made more than 4,000 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

