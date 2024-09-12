The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park to celebrate its 90th season

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park (BFS) will celebrate its 90th season on Sept. 13, featuring its world-renowned choir, orchestra and soloists.

The BFS’ 90th season includes nearly 30 performances that serve as a vibrant tribute to its rich history while enthusiastically embracing the future of music.

Some of the performers include:

Rossini’s “Petite messe solennelle”: A delightful fusion of sacred music, showcasing Rossini’s signature wit and musical prowess.

A Musical Travelogue (Works by Gershwin, Brahms, von Suppé, Strauss, and more): Experience the grandness of the Moldau, the romance of the Danube, the mystique of Fingal’s Cave, and the vibrant energy of Paris.

Read: Jack in the Box to join Lake Nona region’s dining lineup

Brahms German Requiem, Opus 45 | Piano Concerto No. 1, Opus 23, Peter Tchaikovsky: Experience the sublime majesty of Brahms’ masterpiece, the German Requiem, hailed as one of the most divine pieces ever written.

Beethoven - Mass in C, Opus 86 | Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 3: Immerse yourself in the spiritual richness of this lesser-known gem as it unfolds, revealing Beethoven’s mastery of composition and his profound connection to the divine.

Mozart’s “Requiem”: Operatic charm in profound beauty and widely regarded as one of the finest choral masterpieces ever composed

“We are honored to celebrate 90 years of musical excellence with a season that not only reflects our storied past but also looks ahead to the future,” said John Sinclair, Artistic Director of the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park. “This season is a tribute to our enduring legacy and our unwavering commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of our community.”

Read: FWC: 2 manatees safe after becoming stuck on New Smyrna Beach

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group