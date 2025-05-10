Daytona Beach Fire Department boosts emergency response with new marine rescue boat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department has its own boat to assist in emergencies on the Halifax River and only Channel 9 went for a ride to see how this would improve response times on the water.

The bright red boat can now be seen navigating the Intracoastal Waterway in Daytona Beach. Its purpose is to safeguard the residents and visitors of the Halifax River.

Fire Chief Dru Driscoll mentioned that having their own boat allows his team to reach emergencies faster.

“Sometimes we had to commandeer a boat from someone else to give us a lift to rescue people,” he said.

The boat, called Marine Rescue One, is equipped with advanced technology, such as sonar, to help in search and rescue operations. It is also equipped with all the standard emergency medical services gear to save people during emergencies.

The boat also features a deck gun that pumps 1,250 gallons of water per minute, which can assist firefighters during emergencies both on the water and on land.

“That’s the largest fire pump from Jacksonville to Port Canaveral. Accessibility for the homes facing the waterway is restricted in many locations so with this tool it allows us to provide water in a more accessible way should we have to fight fires at one of these homes,” Driscoll said.

The city of Daytona Beach is exploring ways to expand the use of the Intracoastal Waterway for entertainment and water taxis. Firefighters hope to be part of this plan by helping to clear hazards from the Halifax.

“One of our responsibilities is to patrol and ensure safety, but we also keep an eye out for derelict boats that could impact the waterway,” Driscoll said.

The boat was funded by a grant from the Florida Inland Navigation District and funds from two city commissioners’ American Rescue Plan allocations.

