Texas fugitive, 2 others arrested on drug charges in Flagler County, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they arrested three people from Texas on drug charges, including a fugitive.

Investigators said the arrests came after they received a tip about a suspicious vehicle at a construction site.

After using the Rapid ID system, deputies said they identified Javier Davila, who was wanted on several warrants, including charges for an illegal gun.

Deputies said they also found drugs in the car.

All three people were taken to the Flagler County jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group