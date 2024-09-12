Jack in the Box to join Lake Nona region’s dining lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A vacant Lake Nona-area site on the east side of Narcoossee Road at 10105 William Carey Drive in Orlando likely will become home base for a Jack in the Box, based on state documents.

Del Taco LLC deeded the property to Jack in the Box on Aug. 13. Jack in the Box acquired Del Taco in 2022.

If all goes as planned, the new Jack in the Box will be 2,000 square feet and have 22 indoor seats. The engineer on the project is Mitch Collins PE Inc. of Orlando.

