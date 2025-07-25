Central Florida heat wave could make it feel like 110 degrees this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for a late July heat wave starting Friday, with temperatures expected to soar into the low to mid-90s.

Friday will be drier and hotter, with only a 30% chance of cooling showers and storms in the afternoon.

Orlando’s high temperature is forecasted to reach 94 degrees, while heat index values will range from 100 to 104 degrees.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures are expected to rise even further, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 90s.

Heat index values could reach between 105 and 110 degrees, prompting likely heat advisories.

Monday is anticipated to be the hottest day, with many areas seeing highs in the upper 90s and heat index values potentially exceeding 110 degrees.

