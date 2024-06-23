How Orlando has become a growth market and training hub for KPMG

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando not only has been a growth market for KPMG, but also hosts one of its most important training tools.

With the multinational accounting firm’s local office starting in 1984, it has grown from 65 total staff in 1984 to more than 940 in Central Florida as of 2024. The firm also has boosted its number of CPAs from 50 to 60.

Besides its two area offices in downtown Orlando and Lake Nona, the company added the KPMG Lakehouse in 2020. The 55-acre learning and innovation center welcomes employees for training, with more than 1,500 per week staying at the complex.

