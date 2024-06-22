Seminole County’s first ever Hurricane Action Day

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As hurricane season gets underway, county leaders want to make sure residents are ready ahead of time.

The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management is hosting a slew of training sessions at the Harvest Time International.

From chainsaw safety training to generator operation, the residents can just walk in and take the classes - sessions last about 30 minutes.

The event will go on until 1 pm.

