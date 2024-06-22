Tropics Update: Invest 92L to move onto the Georgia coast and pulls away from Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 92L will move onto the GA coast this morning and has lost the potential for further development. It will continue to pull away from FL as it lifts to the NE.

There’s an area of showers and storms in the SW Gulf of Mexico that holds a 50% chance of further Tropical Development over the next 48 hours.

It’s right on the heels of TS Alberto from last week and is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Texas and Mexico again.

The next name on the list is Beryl.

