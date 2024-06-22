Hot and steamy day in Central Florida, with heavy rain chanches throughout

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be hot and steamy today, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values reaching 100-107°.

In addition, we’ll have very healthy rain chances this afternoon.

Widely scattered showers and storms for most of Central FL this afternoon and evening.

Some locations could see excessive rainfall, 1-3″.

Morning forecast: Saturday, June 22 (WFTV)

