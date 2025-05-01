Thrill ride manufacturer who made rides for Walt Disney World and Universal opens HQ in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for even more innovation in the world of theme park thrills! Vekoma Rides, the global powerhouse responsible for designing and manufacturing some of the most iconic roller coasters and attractions worldwide, has officially opened its new and expanded Americas headquarters right here in Orlando.

Known for their cutting-edge designs and quality engineering, Vekoma has been a key player in the attractions industry for decades. You’ve likely experienced their magic firsthand on popular Orlando rides like the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and the exhilarating TRON Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World, as well as the Freedom Flyer at Fun Spot America and Flight of the Hippogriff at Universal Orlando.

Company CEO Anne-Mart Agerbeek emphasized the strategic importance of this move, stating, “We are a company. We are making roller coasters, but also other attractions, and we are really happy to do so.” She further noted Orlando’s central role in the industry, saying, “Well, this is the place to be for our industry.”

The new headquarters, located in downtown Orlando, signifies Vekoma’s commitment to the growing America’s market and will allow them to be closer to their clients. This expansion is also expected to bring new job opportunities to the Orlando region over the next 18 months.

The Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) played a crucial role in facilitating Vekoma’s move to the City Beautiful. According to OEP President and CEO Tim Giuliani, “They chose Orlando to put their American headquarters here in downtown Orlando.”

This exciting development underscores Orlando’s position as the undisputed Theme Park Capital of the World, not just for the incredible experiences it offers visitors, but also as a hub for the innovative companies that power the magic behind the scenes. Stay tuned to our website for more updates on Vekoma Rides and the exciting future of Orlando’s attractions industry.

