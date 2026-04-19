Near-Record heat Sunday ahead of early week cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm start to the weekend, and more warmth is ahead for Sunday.

A few clouds will remain tonight, with warm conditions continuing. Expect morning lows in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 18, 2026 (WFTV)

Temps will remain warm for Sunday, as clouds gradually increase. A very stray shower is possible in the PM hours, but the vast majority will stay dry. Highs on Sunday will again be near-record, in the low 90s.

Changes arrive to start next week. A cold front will push through the area Monday, bringing a few light showers and cooler temps. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 18, 2026 (WFTV)

The cooler temps will remain for the middle of next week. We’ll see dry conditions both Wednesday and Thursday, with temps in the low 80s.

Low rain chances return late next week as more moisture returns to the area. Highs to close out the week will push back into the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 18, 2026 (WFTV)

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