One dead, two injured after early morning shooting at Osceola County home, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has released details on an early morning shooting that left 1 dead and 2 other injured.

Deputies responded just after 1:00 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a residence in Davenport, Florida.

Authorities say the incident occurred at 9205 Summerset Hills Drive, where a large gathering of people was taking place at the time of the shooting.

According to investigators, three people were struck by gunfire. One victim later died at the hospital, while the other two victims are reported to be in stable condition.

At this time, deputies say no suspect is in custody at this time.

Officials are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline.

Investigators say additional details will be released once they are confirmed.

The case remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.

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