Spirit Airlines faces uncertainty as federal officials monitor a possible industry shakeup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit Airlines faces uncertainty due to financial instability, with potential liquidation amid restructuring and rising costs.

The airline faces financial pressure from rising jet fuel prices and restructuring after bankruptcy filings in 2024 and August 2025. Bloomberg suggests it may be nearing liquidation, citing unnamed sources.

Spirit stated it does not comment on rumors and that operations continue normally. The airline’s restructuring plan includes fleet changes, new premium seating, and a focus on key routes like Orlando.

Federal officials are monitoring the situation as the U.S. Department of Transportation tracks developments involving Spirit and other ultra-low-cost carriers amid industry pressures.

According to an ABC source, Transportation Secretary Duffy will meet with ultra-low-cost airlines next week amid strain from higher fuel costs affecting carriers like Spirit, Frontier, and Allegiant.

Other airlines haven’t commented on the upcoming meeting. Frontier, Allegiant, and Spirit didn’t respond; Sun Country referred inquiries to AVA, which declined to comment.

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