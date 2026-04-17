Spirit Airlines reportedly on the verge of a shut-down, here’s how it could impact Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spirit airlines could be on the verge of shutting down and a potential liquidation would have major ripple effects across Central Florida.

Bloomberg first reported the airline could liquidate in the coming days amid pressure from rising jet fuel costs and a financial restructuring aimed to help get the company back on track from bankruptcy. The news outlet cited multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

According to data from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, in 2025, Spirit airlines carried more than 6 million passengers through MCO, making it the airports third largest carrier.

Hundreds of pilots and flight attendants employed by Spirit are also based in Central Florida.

The Florida based budget airline has eight Florida destinations including Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa.

After filing for bankruptcy in 2024 and then again in August of 2025, the airline announced a restructuring plan including fleet adjustments, new premium ticket options, and a renewed focus on its strongest routes including to Orlando.

A spokesperson did not confirm Bloomberg’s reporting instead saying “We don’t comment on market rumors and speculation. Our operations continue as normal.”

But passengers at Orlando International Airport are concerned they could be left stranded in the future.

“Next month, we’re going to Maine, so hopefully they don’t shut down,” said one frequent Spirit Airlines passenger, “That would be a lot of stress all when you’re trying to pack up and go.”

Channel 9 reached out to Orlando International Airport for comment on the potential Spirit Airlines shutdown, but did not hear back before news time.

In the meantime, Travel experts say, if Spirit liquidates you should not cancel your flight outright, since that would forfeit your right to a refund if the company has any remaining money.

There are some alternatives if you have a flight booked and the company goes under.

Jeff Rolander is the Vice President of Claims and Customer Experience at Faye, a travel insurance company.

“If I was looking right now to book a trip, I might be finding a different provider,” said Rolander.

Rolander told Channel 9 some policies could cover travelers if Spirit liquidates.

“Coverage for financial default is one of those things that comes with some policies, but not with every policy,” said Rolander, “For customers who purchase travel insurance before this became a known event, there could be coverage under their policy. It’s best to contact your provider to understand what your specific policy can cover.”

However, Rolander says if you book with Spirit now and the company announces liquidation, then travel insurance likely won’t help.

Still, Rolander says if your flight gets cancelled, you can fight the payment through your credit card company.

“If that merchant doesn’t deliver the good or service that that card was used to purchase, then you have recourse against that.”

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