Oviedo police save bird tangled in fishing line

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo police officers rescued an injured bird that was tangled in fishing line near a pond.

The rescue happened May 31 in the Riverside subdivision near Twin Rivers Boulevard and Shadow Pine Court, according to the City of Oviedo.

Police said nightshift officers Logan Smith and Luke Nakamura found an injured anhinga near the edge of a pond.

Anhingas are water birds commonly seen around Florida ponds, lakes and wetlands.

Body camera video shows Officer Smith netting the bird before the officers discovered fishing line wrapped around its legs and wings.

The officers then worked to cut away the fishing line and free the bird.

Police said the officers were initially worried the bird might not survive, but it quickly got away after being freed.

The anhinga dove under the water, then popped its head back up before swimming away.

The officers named the bird “Guy.”

Oviedo officials said the rescue is another example of officers helping both people and animals in the community.

Body camera video of the rescue was released by the City of Oviedo.

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