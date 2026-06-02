Truck driver accused of I-4 bomb threat receives probation

UPDATE 06/02 :

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 reports that the truck driver accused of making a bomb threat that shut down I-4 for hours appeared before a Seminole County judge for just over an hour ago.

Court documents reveal that Kelvin Harp pleaded no contest and received 18 months of probation. According to the court system, his GPS monitor has been removed.

Channel 9 brought this to you as breaking news back in April.

Possible explosives caused temporary lane closures on Interstate 4, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a suspect after a traffic stop on Interstate 4 on Mile Marker 101 in Lake Mary in Seminole County.

Troopers were advised that the suspect’s vehicle may have an explosive in the trunk, and troopers closed the road in an abundance of caution.

The roads have since reopened, while the crash remains under investigation.

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The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at Mile Marker 102 are closed due to law enforcement activity.

According to Florida 511 I4 east is blocked near the old Seminole Towne Center.

Traffic cameras are showing both the Florida Highway Patrol and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 9 has reached out to both agencies for more information.

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