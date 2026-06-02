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Meth deal lands Ocala man over 11 years in prison

Pierson pleaded guilty on Jan. 2

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
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By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after prosecutors said he was involved in a methamphetamine deal with an undercover officer.

Tyrone Pierson, 29, was sentenced to 11 years and 8 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Pierson pleaded guilty on Jan. 2.

Federal prosecutors said Pierson’s co-defendant, Reshawn Graham, pleaded guilty on April 2 and is scheduled to be sentenced June 25.

According to court documents, an undercover law enforcement officer negotiated the purchase of a pound of methamphetamine with Graham on Oct. 7, 2025.

Later that day, prosecutors said Pierson met with the undercover officer and told the officer that the source of the drugs had been delayed.

The next day, Graham contacted the undercover officer again and said Pierson had the methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Graham and Pierson were later arrested at a predetermined meeting location for the drug transaction.

Prosecutors said Pierson was wearing a bag that contained about 438 grams of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Marion County Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team.

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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