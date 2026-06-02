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Deltona man sentenced to life for exploiting autistic minor

A federal jury found Grover guilty on Feb. 27

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Founder of special needs charity sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing autistic child
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Deltona man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for coercing and enticing an autistic minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

James Bernard Grover, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza.

A federal jury found Grover guilty on Feb. 27.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Grover was the founder and executive director of the Special Needs Advocacy Program, a nonprofit organization for the special needs community based in Sanford.

Federal prosecutors said Grover met the minor through his work with the organization.

Prosecutors said Grover provided the minor with counseling and therapy, then coerced and enticed the minor to engage in sexual activity.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Sanford Police Department.

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane S. Hu.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative focused on combating child sexual exploitation and abuse.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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