Alligator found swimming in Belle Isle backyard pool

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — A Belle Isle resident got an unexpected surprise last week when they discovered an alligator swimming in their backyard pool.

According to the Belle Isle Police Department, officers responded to the home after the resident spotted the unwanted visitor in the water.

Traffic and Marine Officer Kimberlin quickly arrived on scene, safely secured the alligator, and relocated it away from the neighborhood.

The encounter comes as Florida is in the middle of alligator mating season, which typically runs from May through June.

During this time, wildlife officials say alligators become more active, making them more likely to be seen in residential areas, ponds, lakes, and even swimming pools.

Police are reminding residents to stay alert and always check the water before swimming, especially in backyard pools that may be accessible to wildlife.

No injuries were reported, and the alligator was safely relocated.

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