Firefighters rescue trapped birds at Kissimmee Airport

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee Fire Department showcased a heartwarming rescue on their Facebook page, proving that not all heroic acts involve battling flames.

In a delicate operation, firefighters from Heavy Rescue 1 saved two baby birds trapped in a storm drain at the Kissimmee Airport.

Kissimmee Baby Bird Heartwarming Rescue The City of Kissimmee Fire Department showcased a heartwarming rescue on their Facebook page, proving that not all heroic acts involve battling flames.

The crew happily reports that after safely accessing the drain and rescuing the adorable pair, both feathered friends were successfully brought back to safety, all thanks to the amazing crew!

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