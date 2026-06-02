Fatal Hernando County crash claims life of 74-year-old woman

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 74-year-old Brooksville woman died after a crash Monday afternoon in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 50 and Lockhart Road.

According to FHP, the woman was driving a Honda CR-V northbound on Lockhart Road.

Troopers said a 35-year-old Spring Hill man was driving a Ford F-250 eastbound on State Road 50.

At the intersection, the Honda entered the path of the Ford and was hit, according to FHP.

The woman driving the Honda was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers said the Ford driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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