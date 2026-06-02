Nemours hosts graduation ceremony for patients who missed school celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Hospital, Florida, hosted a special graduation ceremony for young patients who were not able to attend their own school celebrations.

The hospital held the ceremony for patients and their families, including pre-K, kindergarten, fifth grade, middle school and high school celebrations.

Hospital officials said many young students miss graduation events because of medical conditions or treatments that could pose a risk to their health.

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One of the patients recognized was 5-year-old Kelly Rogers, who would have missed her VPK graduation because of chemotherapy treatment.

Kelly was able to wear a cap and gown and walk across the stage as her family cheered her on.

The ceremony included a processional with live music performed by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

Halo, the hospital’s Reading Education Assistance Dog, led the graduates to the stage and received an honorary certificate.

Nemours said the event was meant to make sure children did not miss an important milestone.

The ceremony was supported by donors including The Naked Cupcake, Robins & Morton, Westgate Resorts and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Photos from the ceremony show patients celebrating with their families, hospital staff and supporters.

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