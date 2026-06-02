Urgent search for endangered 16-year-old in Marion County, Florida

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing endangered teenager last seen in Ocala.

Deputies are searching for Hunter Lee Ethridge.

Anyone who sees Hunter or has information about where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunter was last seen at his home in the 11600 block of NW 8th Place in Ocala.

Deputies said Hunter told his siblings around 12:20 p.m. Monday that he was going to take a shower.

The contents of the note raised concerns for Hunter’s safety and well-being, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hunter is 16 years old. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a breaking story, and Channel 9 will provide updates as soon as information is available.

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